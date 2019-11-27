William “Bill” E. Shaffer, 84, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Praise Assembly of God Church.

Bill was born on Dec. 4, 1934 in Snyder County, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Anna Shaffer.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Emma; son, Jeffery Shaffer (Teresa); daughter, Cathy Brothers; sister, Louise Jennings; four step-children, Wayne Shaon (Asha), Donald Shaon (Mae), Robin Jones (Chris) and Charles Shaon (Lisa); seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Shaffer; son, Michael Shaffer; and two sisters.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 W Coyote Hill Rd, Harrisburg, MO 65256.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.