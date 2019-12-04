Judith Ann (Buelt) Gerken passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of 57 years and seven children.

Cremation will be conducted by Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Friday, Dec. 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia, followed by a reception with the family.

Judy was born March 13, 1941 in Ottumwa, Iowa to parents Bernard (Ben) and Marita Buelt. Judy graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in Breda, Iowa in 1959 and St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in Omaha, Nebraska in 1962. Judy married LeRoy Gerken on Sept. 15, 1962 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Breda. LeRoy and Judy moved to Breda in 1975 and raised seven highly successful children who blessed them with 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. LeRoy and Judy retired to Columbia in 2006 to be near family.

Judy was a devout Catholic, loved reading, sewing and cherished spending time with her large family.

Judy is survived by husband, LeRoy; son, Todd Gerken (Jodie), Parkville; daughter, Beth Arey (Tracy), Columbia; son, Scott Gerken (Tamara), Sharpsburg, Ga.; son, Jeff Gerken (Jennifer), Lithia, Fla.; son, Brian Gerken (Jody), Apollo Beach, Fla.; daughter, Leigh Lewis (Ben), Seward, Neb.; daughter, Rachel Mallett (Chad), Columbia; mother, Marita Buelt, Carroll, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Buelt.

