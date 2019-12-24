Geraldine “Gerry” Bryson, 92, of Centralia, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Centralia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Centralia City Cemetery.

Geraldine was born on Nov. 14, 1927 in Green City, the daughter of Wayne and Gladys (Kent) Albertson.

On Aug. 10, 1947 in Columbia, Gerry married Carroll Bryson, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2003.

Gerry is survived by two sons: Larry Bryson and wife Patti of Centralia and Evan Bryson and wife Kathleen of Globe, Ariz.; a daughter, Nancy McLendon and husband David of Globe; eight grandchildren: Amity Bryson, Matthew Bryson, Caleb Bryson and wife Laurie, Lucas Bryson and wife Lacey, Heather Bryson, Heidi Bryson, Jenna Gregory and husband Benjamin and Loria Westbrook and husband Clayton; step-grandson, David McGee; and great-grandchildren: Grace Bryson, Evelyn Bryson, Connor Bryson, Tessa Bryson, Kaycee-Lynn Westbrook, Kylee Westbrook and Benjamin Gregory, Jr.

Along with her husband Carroll, Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Maxine; and a brother, Wayne.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Centralia.

Gerry was the 1960 McCall National Sewing champion. Gerry loved to do any needlework, especially quilting. She made quilts of love for all of her children and grandchildren.

Gerry loved to do crafts, cross stitch, and enjoyed spending time with her cats. She loved to cook, make cookies and candy, really enjoyed decorating and spending time in the garden.

Gerry loved the Lord and spent her life serving Him and others, through teaching Sunday School or coordinating the bereavement dinners, and many other countless acts of love.

Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Street Centralia, MO 65240.

