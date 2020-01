Mary Schoening, 92, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Hatton. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hatton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.

