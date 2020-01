Patricia “Patty” Gass, 73, a long-time Moberly resident, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Macon Health Care Center.

A private committal service was held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery and burial followed. In celebration of Patty’s life, please join the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Mallard’s Pub and Pool, 407 Urbandale, Moberly.

