Viola G. Dodson, 86, of New Franklin, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at South Hampton Place in Columbia. She had been at South Hampton Place approximately three weeks following over 20 years as a resident of New Franklin Senior housing. The Dodsons were lifetime residents of Howard County.

Services honoring her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Viola was born in Boonville on May 1, 1933, a daughter of Martin John and Iva Grace Bail Frieling. She attended school in the Cooper County area. She married James Kenneth Dodson on July 31, 1951. Viola spent 18 years employed at McGraw Edison and Toast Master. She worked on the farm with her husband, was a loving housewife and caregiver.

Viola was baptized in 1933 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boonville for 68 years, where she was confirmed on April 10, 1949.

Survivors include her son, James Brent Dodson of Columbia; two grandsons: James Brandon Dodson (Brittany) and James Tanner Dodson (Ashley), both of Columbia; four great-grandchildren: Derian, Dallas, Gracie and Maddie Dodson; a brother, Charles Frieling (Shirley) of Jamestown; two nieces: Janet Buckley (David) of Overland Park, Kansas and Amanda Scott (Wesley) of Moberly; and by two nephews: Brian Frieling (Stacy) of Jefferson City and Cody Frieling (Elizabeth) of Tipton.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Iva Frieling; her husband of 52 years, James Kenneth Dodson, on July 20, 2004; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Luetta Brown (Ellsworth) of Lenexa, Kansas, Mildred Miller (Robert) and Ruby Rieves (Bill) of Boonville.

The Family extends special gratitude to Dr. Juan Jose Pineda of Columbia for his years of special care provided to Viola, also Boone Hospital and staff, Fayette Hometown Homecare and staff, Veterans Administration and the loving help and care from her neighbors and wonderful friends at the New Franklin Senior Housing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

