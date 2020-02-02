Alice Dellande, 92, passed away gently on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace.

She was born in Missouri to Hilda and Charles Hassebrock. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Jim of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, William and son, Brian.

Alice worked as a secretary in St. Louis and Chicago prior to moving to Columbia with her husband, William Dellande. They married in 1947. In addition to being a homemaker, Alice assisted her husband in various capacities in his optometry practice. Gardening and music were special pleasures for her. She was a member of the Hazel Ebert Circle of King’s Daughters for 50 years and was a member of the Missouri Symphony Society. Alice volunteered for a number of organizations over the years and cared deeply about her community and the larger world. She was good-natured, had a down-to-earth approach to life, a hearty laugh and a spark of mischief in her eyes.

Alice maintained a deep sense of gratitude and a vision of a more caring and peaceful world. For those who knew Alice, remember her and do something kind for someone.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com/ to leave condolences for Alice's family and friends.