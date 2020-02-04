Christina Marie Dawn Towne, 27, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1992 in Everett, Washington; the daughter of Kimberly (Stark) Towne.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
