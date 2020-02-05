Harold Joseph Jaworski, 90, of Columbia, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1929 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
