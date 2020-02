Robert Edward Dotson, 87, of Moberly, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Moberly Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1932 in St. Louis.

Services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.