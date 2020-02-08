Bobbie Wilson Bailey, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Columbia.

Bobbie was born Nov. 4, 1929 in Covington, Kentucky to Roy and Mary Wilson. Bobbie was married to the love of her life, William Bailey, for 72 years. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. In addition to her love of her family, Bobbie loved to cook—famous for her mashed potatoes and mac and cheese—and read. She collected a large library of cookbooks and novels from around the world. Before moving to Columbia in 2000, Bobbie and Bill owned and operated Bailey’s Village Shop and Bailey’s Uniforms in Florence, Kentucky for over 40 years.

Bobbie was predeceased by her adoring husband, William Bailey. She was also predeceased by her son, Billy Bailey; sister, Ann Sanders; and brother, Jerry Wilson.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters Marianne Branham and Nancy White of Columbia; sister, Barbara Meeker of Independence, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Beth, Nick, Katie, Allison, Sam and Jazz; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bobbie’s sweet and loving nature will be greatly missed by her family.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Lyndell Scoles for his excellent care of Bobbie throughout the years.

A celebration of Bobbie’s life will take place in the spring.