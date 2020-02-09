Linda Doris Mitchell, 62, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Evette McHenry of Kansas City; two sisters: Rosie Warren and Linda Diane Kelly (Lawrence), both of Columbia; four brothers: Carl Mitchell of Phoenix, Arizona, John Mitchell, Robert Mitchell and Ronald Mitchell, all of Columbia; and her lifelong companion, David Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Victoria (Warren) Mitchell; one son: Shaunathan McHenry; one daughter: Victoria McHenry; one step daughter: Jerriah Jordan; one sister: Patrice Hayes; one brother: Garry “Mike” Mitchell; and one of her favorite brothers-in-law: John Turner.

