Feb 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Kathleen Gale (Virgen) Martin, of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hillcrest Christian Church, 11411 Quivira Road, OPKS.