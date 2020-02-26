Daniel L. (Danny) John, 67, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in rural Columbia. Danny was born September 15, 1952, in El Dorado, Kansas to Henry Thomas and Anna Mae O’Bryan John.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd., Columbia.

Danny was a master brick and stone mason. He started working with his father and continued brick and stonework his entire life. He loved boating on the Missouri River and canoeing on the Current River. His “55” Chevy was his pride and joy and he loved to work on it in his spare time. Danny truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Danny is survived by his sons: Tommy “TJ” John and Danny “Bird” John (Becky) of Columbia; two daughters: Jamie Harrison and Samantha Woods of Columbia; two sisters: Linda (Raymond) Maupin of Franklin and Diane (Tommy) Woods of Boonville; his significant other, Marla Jane Harrison of Columbia; six grandchildren: Dustin Griffin, Kalyne Melton, Jordyn John, Nyomi John, Easton Woods and Brynlee Woods and one great great-granddaughter, Hazel Willingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Darrell and Jerry John and one sister, Carol Northern.

“WHO LOVES YA”

Arrangements under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash, Columbia, MO 65203.

