Arthur Windell “Artie” Sims departed this life at University Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.

“Artie” was born on Nov. 1, 1954 in St. Louis to Henry and Anna B. Sims. Artie was the third child of eight siblings.

Artie received his education at Wright City School Systems in Wright City.

Artie loved fishing, playing lottery and enjoyed collecting (scrapping) and hanging out with friends having a good time.

Artie retired from the City of Columbia.

He is survived by two sons: Lorell Lawhorn and Lionel Sims; two sisters: Valerie Gross and Rose Hunter; three brothers: Roland Sims, Michael Sims and Marcus Jones; grandchildren: Centaurian Lawhorn, Goddess Lawhorn, Makena Sims, Azari Sims and Memphys Sims; and good friend Bonnie Gibson.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.