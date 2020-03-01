Kenneth Ray Acton, 61, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Boone Hospital Center. He was born December 18, 1958 in Columbia; the son of Melvin Acton.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
