Alice Locklin, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Columbia. Burial will be in Columbia Cemetery.

Alice was born Nov. 19, 1930 in Italy, Texas to Chester R. and Ina Louise Riddels. She was one of six children raised in rural cotton country during the Depression. Determined to get ahead, she graduated from North Texas State University with a BA in Home Economics. In 1952, she married Edward Harlin Locklin. They raised their family in Texas, moving to Columbia in 1980.

Alice loved Columbia for its arts, music, education and wooded scenery. She was a member of the Mothersingers, the Columbia Art League and Missouri United Methodist Church. After moving to Columbia, she took professional art lessons and became a well-known wildlife and landscape artist. She sang in the church choir and in many other community chorales, and especially enjoyed singing The Messiah at Christmas. She held education in high esteem and believed that learning of any kind was never wasted.

She loved gardening and hated to see any tree cut down. She enjoyed antique malls, yard sales, dogs and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by four children: Kathy Locklin (Mike) Johnston of Del Rio, Texas, Julie Kelly (James) of Lancaster, Kentucky, Paul Locklin (Becky) of Southlake, Texas and Lydia Locklin of Columbia; three grandchildren: Ryan Kelly (Julie) of Niles, Michigan, and Shelby Locklin and Riley Locklin, both of Southlake; two brothers: Ervin Riddels (Joyce) of Bennington, Oklahoma and Calvin Riddels (Dorothy) of Bennington; one sister, Nell Huntsberger (Bob) of Weatherford, Texas; and a family friend, Donna Raterman of Columbia, who helped care for her and for whom Alice had a special affection.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Locklin in 2010; her parents; one sister, Helen Escude; and one brother, Wayne Riddels.

The family would like to thank the Home Instead Senior Care ladies for the love and companionship they showered upon Alice the last six years of her life.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.