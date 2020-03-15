Lyman Kent Moberg, 71, of Columbia, passed away Friday March 6, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1948, in Dubuque, IA to Kent and Marcella (Reiter) Moberg. Lyman grew up in a Christian home and played basketball for fun and on the high school team. He graduated from Boylen High School in Rockford, IL in 1966. Lyman then went to Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in Architecture in 1972. He met his beautiful wife Jane Schminkey while there and they married Aug. 1971. He worked as an architect in Rockford, IL until they moved to Denver, CO in 1973 and continued architecture there.

He enjoyed basketball, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and anything outdoors, as well as time with his loving family. His favorite place to hunt was in Colorado and he loved to hunt different animals, especially elk. Lyman was active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and served as a chairman for decades in Denver, CO, Memphis, TN, and Columbia. He was known for his short stories and for his outgoing personality. He attended the Crossing Church with his family.

Survivors include his wife Jane; daughter Michelle; and son Ryan of Columbia.

Lyman was cremated by Columbia Cremation Care Center. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be directed to his wife Jane at her residence.