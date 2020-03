Mrs. Rose Etta Begemann (nee Wiss) of Columbia, formerly of Jonesburg, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's UCC Pinckney Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.