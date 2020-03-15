Mr. Russell Alan Reed, 65, of Jefferson City, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1955 in Boonville, a son of Artie and Marian (Greis) Reed. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri in 1995.

Russell began his nursing career at University Hospital in Columbia until transferring to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. It was here that Russell worked for over 20 years, retiring in November 2019. Countless people, both his patients and co-workers, were positively impacted by Russell's medical skills and compassion.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and sitting on the banks of the Missouri River. Russell was an avid music fan, enjoyed playing guitar and, in his younger years, traveling throughout the country. Russell was a gifted storyteller with a quick wit who shared many laughs with others throughout the years.

Survivors include: his mother, Marian Reed of Columbia; three brothers, Sam Reed (Barbara) of Oak Park, IL, Ken Reed (Debbie) of Columbia, and Lynn Reed (Laura) of Kansas City; and several nieces and nephews. Russell had many friends who he also considered as part of his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Artie Reed.

Russell will be honored at an informal gathering at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. Friends are invited to join his family as we celebrate him next to his beloved Missouri River.

You may choose to remember Russell with a memorial to the Missouri River Relief, P.O. Box 463 Columbia, MO 65205.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary