Delphinus Otto Twenter, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Columbia.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Christopher Cordes officiating. Private burial will follow.

Del was born March 20, 1932 in Speed to Mikel and Caroline (Kempf) Twenter. In 1956 Del married the love of his life, Mary Rose Belstle. They were married for 63 years.

Del was always a man of integrity and honor. His word was as good as gold you could take to the bank. He was a determined, dedicated, hardworking man. When he said he would do something it was as good as done. He was always willing to help and touched many lives. He loved his family fiercely, everything he did was with purpose and for his family. Del served in the Army and was deployed to Korea. After his return he began working for an upholstery shop. He went on to purchase Tiger Auto Trim and Upholstery where he started with little and grew the business into one his family could be proud of. He loved to tinker with anything that needed fixing, especially vehicles, and grow fruits and vegetables in his garden, although tomatoes and watermelon were his favorites.

Delphinus is survived by his loving wife, two children: Edward Twenter and Brenda (Mark) Ewings, both of Columbia; a sister, Margaret Wessing of Blue Springs; two grandchildren: Veronica Bullock of Columbia and Del Johnson of Ashland; four great-grandchildren: Adriana, Ericka, Alexandrea and Hayden; and one great great-grandchild, Everleigh.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings: Coletta, Joseph, Florence, Isabell, Cecilia, Walter, Vincent and Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans or Our Lady of Lourdes in c/o Memorial Funeral Home.

