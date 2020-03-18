Kathryn Irene Roberts, 105, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1914 in Ramsey, Illinois; the daughter of Carson and Ida (Gibbs) Carlton.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
