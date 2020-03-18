Kenneth Harbour, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Celebration of Life services are being planned.

Kenny was born on Sept. 20, 1958 in Melrose, Massachusetts, the son of William and Joan Watts Harbour. Kenny worked most of his career at the University of Missouri–Columbia, ending his career with the Printing Services. He enjoyed spending time out-of-doors, fishing and with his pets.

Kenny is survived by his brothers, Jeff Harbour of St. Louis, Larry Harbour and David Harbour (Darla), all of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Morrison.

