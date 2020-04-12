Peggy Jean Endley, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Columbia.

A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Peggy was born on May 27, 1926 in Weaubleau, to John and Edna (Nickel) Tucker. On Aug. 4, 1945, Peggy married the love of her life, John Endley Jr. They were married almost 75 years.

Peggy enjoyed life; she traveled the world extensively, loved her friends and family well and was young at heart even to the end. Peggy and John had many special “kids” they loved and helped over the years: Judy Millsap, Tracey Allison and many others far too many to mention. Peggy taught us many valuable lessons about cooking, gardening, farm life, marriage, children, serving others, and most importantly, our Heavenly Father. Peggy and John were Insurance agents for MFA Shelter Insurance for 28 years in Hickory County, served with love and dedication for 55 years at Weaubleau Baptist Church, and she attended Parkade Baptist Church after she moved to Columbia in 2001. Peggy is greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

The family would like to thank The Arbors at Mill Creek Village and Kindred Hospice for their amazing care.

Peggy is survived by her husband, John Endley Jr.; two daughters, Carolyn (Bill) Callen of Colorado Springs, CO and Joylyn “Joy” (David) Dunafon of Columbia; five grandchildren, Cameron Dunafon, Karen Callen, Kendra (Jon) Ramirez, Jill (Mark) Schwab and Andrea (Jeff) Matlock; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: P.E.T. Mobility, 1908 Heriford Road, Columbia, MO 65202, Parkade Baptist Church, or Weaubleau Baptist Church.

