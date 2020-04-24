Lue Dell Sapp Nichols, 92, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Lue Dell was born in Englewood, one of seven children born to Carroll H. and Wilkie Dell (Williams) Sapp.

In August 1946, Lue Dell married Leonard P. “Rusty” Nichols of Ashland. After 24 years serving in the military, they retired to the Melbourne, Florida area.

She was preceded in death by Rusty in March 1982; as well as her parents; her sister: Margaret Serva; and four brothers: Coburn, Roger, Hickman and Donnie Sapp.

Lue Dell is survived by her sister: Ruth Crane of Columbia; son: Carroll D. “Skip” (Gail) of Palmyra; daughter: Judy Arthurs (Jim) of Kingsport; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland.