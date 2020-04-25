Kathryne Lee, of Ashland, passed away at her home on April 23, 2020. She was 84-years-old.

Kathryne was born Nov. 21, 1935 in Columbia, the daughter of John and Iva Dunn, Crane. She married Leroy Calvin on Dec. 5, 1953 in Columbia and he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1990. She later married Kenneth Lee on Dec. 26, 1992 in Columbia and he also preceded her in death on June 16, 1996. Kathryne was a member of the Nashville Baptist Church. She retired from 3M, where she worked as a line worker.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 26 in Nashville Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons: Robert (Ellen) Calvin of Ashland, Steve (Kathy) Calvin of Ashland and Wendell (Lisa) Calvin of Lohman; one daughter, Lila Matheny of Ashland; two brothers: Tom (Judy) Crane of Columbia and Mel (Martha) Crane of Ashland; one sister, Ruby Marsden of Columbia; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn; and one great grand-daughter, Kara Calvin.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Nashville Cemetery in care of the family.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.