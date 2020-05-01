Orson Mathews Hager, 39, of Columbia, passed away April 7, 2020 in Columbia. He was born June 16, 1980 in Laramie, Wyoming; the son of Kevin Hager and Roseanna (Cameron) Sinclair.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
