Jackie Dale Cook, 69, of Hatton, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Jackie was born March 17, 1951 in Boone County to Arthur and Dorothy Smith Cook. He loved working with crafts, woodworking and fishing.

Jackie is survived by his daughters, Kandie Smith (Bobby) of Kingdom City, Rachel Cook (Chris Payne) of Hatton, Noelle Cook of Hatton; four grandchildren and his beloved dog, “Pickup.”

