Vinita Sadie was born Feb. 19, 1928 north of Wheeler, Kansas to Sadie Mae and George William Cathey. She graduated Hickman High School in 1947, the last but not the least of six sisters. She married Elrie Lewis Moreau on March 21, 1948 and they resided in Columbia until his passing in 2008. She went to meet him again on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Linda, Leah, and Steven (Nancee); and two grandchildren, Cameron and Taylor.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on May 16 at Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., 1217 Business Loop 70 W Columbia, Missouri 65202. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/ Columbia Facebook page.

