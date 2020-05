Kevin Earl Stephens, 58, of Kansas City, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Kevin was married to Diane Jackson on Jan. 10, 2010.

Preceded in death by: father, Charles; and nephew, Daniel.

Survivors: mother, Anna; wife, Diane; step-daughter and grandson; brother, Doug; nephew, Nick (Brea); niece, Angela; and six aunts, one uncle, several cousins and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

