John David Richardson, 58, passed away at home May 2, 2020. He was a 1979 Hickman High School graduate. He was an electrician and handyman.

A private celebration will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He is survived by son John David and his mother Rebecca Stoltz; sister Cindy (Jeff) Parshall and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.