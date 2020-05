Kathryn Lynn Kespohl, age 49, of Columbia, passed away on April 1, 2020.

She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on July 5, 1970. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rose Kespohl of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rebecca Lynn Kespohl of Columbia. She is also survived by her mother, Donna Marie Brown of Columbia, her father, Kenneth Ray Kespohl of Omaha, Nebraska and her brother, Kevin Lance Kespohl of Columbia.