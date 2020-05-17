Margaret “Peggy” Ruth (Oswald) Garrotto, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lewis J. Garrotto; her two daughters, Elizabeth (Matt) Raper and Linda (David) Harrison; her two sons, Joseph Garrotto and Steven (Kristin) Garrotto; her four grandsons: Josh Raper, Joey (Holly) Raper, Tony (Sarah) Raper and Toby Harrison; and two granddaughters: Holly (Derek) Forbis and Taylor Arnold.

She was born October 1937 in Boonville to Henry and Betty Oswald and had an older brother, Bennet Oswald and a younger sister, Mary Elizabeth (Oswald) Laurich. Both are still alive and miss her dearly. She attended and graduated from St. Peter and Paul School in 1955.

She married Lewis Garratto on June 20, 1959. They moved to Columbia in 1965 and have resided there ever since.

Peggy was a loving and caring stay-at-home mom that raised four wonderful and successful children. She and the family were very close to her parents in Boonville, spending nearly every Sunday and holiday with Nana and Papa Oswald. She volunteered with the Boone County Medical Society Auxiliary and loved cooking, crocheting and reading. She had a special way of making everyone feel welcomed and cherished.

In her recent years she enjoyed going to her two favorite restaurants, Murry’s and Sophia’s. She loved and treated the servers and staff as her own family, and they all returned that love, giving her much joy and comfort in her last few years.

Her memory will be honored at a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date.