Joanne Hertzler DeVilbiss died in the afternoon on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a years-long journey through dementia.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the Columbia Missouri United Methodist Church chapel.

Joanne was born March 6, 1934 in Goshen, Indiana to parents Silas and Anna Hertzler. Joanne had four siblings: Mary Beth, Paul, Charlotte and her twin brother, John. Joanne received dual bachelor degrees from Goshen College in elementary education and nursing.

After graduation Joanne moved to College Station, Texas, to practice as a registered nurse. It was there she met her future husband, Jere. The two married in 1960 and moved many times, nationally and internationally, due to Jere's military career in the United States Air Force, finally settling in Columbia in 1973.

Joanne gave 14 years of service to the American Red Cross blood services until she retired in 1994. She was active in MU's Fortnightly Club, local antique groups, community volunteer organizations, and her church choir and outreach ministry. Her passions were music and singing, cats, reading and cooking. She was also an especially devoted ally to the local and national LGBTQ community.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Jere; her three sons: Rex, Stewart and Eddie; five grandsons and one great granddaughter. She also has two surviving siblings, John and Charlotte, both residing in Goshen.

Joanne's ashes were placed in the Missouri United Methodist Church prayer garden during a small ceremony attended by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to MUMC, Second Chance of Columbia and the Human Rights Campaign.

