Glena Doris Wampler, 102, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Columbia Manor Care.

Services will be private for the family in an effort to keep them safe.

Glena was born March 23, 1918 in Mitchell, the daughter of Luther Link and Emma (Penberthy) Link. She graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood. She was united in marriage to Linus Edwin Wampler. This 46 year long union ended with Linus’s passing in 1982.

Glena was so full of life and always up for an adventure. She would always tell others that she has the best family but in reality, we were the ones that were blessed to have such an amazing mother and grandmother.

Glena is survived by her children: Alleta (Clark) Dalton and Paul (Jeanne) Wampler; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 24 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter; her parents; two brothers and one sister.

Memorial donations may be made to Dripping Spring Christian Church.

