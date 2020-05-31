Katie Lee Moore, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Neighborhoods.

Services will be conducted privately with the closest family members present. Family and friends will be able to join the service as it is streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery. The chapel service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

Katie was born on Nov. 4, 1925 in New Franklin, the daughter of Homer Eugene Snell and Ora Katie (Dodson) Snell. On Oct. 23, 1944 in Boone County she was united in marriage to Frank Allen Moore who survives her passing. They were married over 75 years. Katie’s life was that of a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She was dedicated to her family. She tended to each bruise and scratch when they were small and gave knowing and wise guidance to each as they got older.

After the children were raised she began a career as a telecommunication specialist with the federal government. She retired after 24 years of service. She enjoyed Scrabble, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved sports with her husband, Frank, watching baseball, basketball and golf. She was an avid and knowledgeable fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include her husband Frank; three children: Shelia (Darrel) Blackwell of Salem, Connie (Steve) Shertel of St. Charles and Rusty Moore of Columbia; five grandchildren: Brad Blackwell, Scott (Alex) Blackwell, Amanda (Bill) Walker, Brian (Sandy) Katcher and Katie (Chris) Bauman; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Koeber and Sally Halley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Edith Bartmess, James Snell, Robert Snell, Homer Snell, Jr. and Norma Robb.

Donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Columbia in care of the funeral home.