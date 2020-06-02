Ted A. Beahan, 67, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at his home in Columbia.

Ted was born on April 25, 1953 in Mexico, Missouri to Edward and Loretta (Mitchell) Beahan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna McQuarry of Alabama, and sister-in-law, Marie (Burton) Vaughan of Dublin, Ireland.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Gera; daughter, Róisín; son-in-law, Michael; grandson, Cillian; three siblings, Allen Beahan and his wife Merry Beth of Columbia, Linda Davis and her husband CW of Fulton, Tammie Wieschhaus and Bill Wieschhaus; brother-in-law, Frank Burton and his wife Mary (Cullen) of Dublin; brother-in-law, Matt Vaughan of Dublin; sister-in-law, Emer Burton and her partner, Peter Hamilton of Dublin; nieces and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends in Ireland and the United States.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis—May his faithful soul reside at the right hand of God.