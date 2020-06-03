Barbara Ann Tally Osburn, mother and grandmother extraordinaire, faithful believer, master bird watcher, and avid whistler, was born October 27, 1937 in Clarinda, Iowa to Melvin and Lera Tally; she died on May 11, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Barb was raised in the small farming community of Skidmore, the eldest of six children. She loved being her father’s “right-hand man” on the farm, be it plowing, harrowing, or running the hay wagons, often pitching in before the mile walk or horse ride to Peace & Harmony, their one-room schoolhouse. She also helped her mother feed the animals, milk the cows, (why she never liked to drink milk!), and helped with her three beloved younger sisters and two younger brothers. Even at a young age, Barbara was a nurturer. She was affectionately called “the hands and feet” for her Aunt Mabel, who broke her back when Barbara was just four-years-old.

Barbara met her love, Don, in high school, who she described as “a good athlete and student, a bit mischievous, but hardworking without a lot of free time on his hands.” The two were married in February 1957 and settled with their growing family in Columbia, though Don’s work took them up and down the East Coast. While living in D.C., she walked the sneakers off her kids, touring as many sites possible in the Capital city. Her resourcefulness and tenacity found tickets to all the best tours for friends and relatives who visited. Wherever her family lived, she was a gracious hostess, relishing rich fellowship around good food. Whether entertaining six or 60, she was relaxed and made everyone feel welcome. She hosted Don's graduate students and colleagues. For several years her church congregation came out to their farm for a Fall Festival of picnics, games, talent shows, hayrides, and bonfires.

Independent and determined, Barbara once set a controlled burn to the bean field by herself one day, probably growing impatient for Don’s return. When the wind blew up, the city fire department had to be called for help with the control part. Thus, she gained the nickname “Sparky” by Don and his friends. Barb loved and fed any bird, but especially hummingbirds, cardinals, and blue birds. She loved daylilies, daisies, wildflowers, cattails, watching the deer and geese in her yard, chocolate covered peanuts, rhubarb crunch, all babies, and children. She loved when family and relatives came for visits.

Though she held several jobs and volunteer roles, grandmothering was Barb’s specialty! She applied her characteristic enthusiasm to berry picking, ping-pong, marble collecting, fishing, Chinese checkers, card games, baking, nature hikes, as well as trips to the farmer’s market and Cool Stuff, to name a few. She was also known for generously compensating her grandkids for weed pulling and other farm chores. Through her example, Mom taught us the value of hard work, helping others in time of need, and unconditional love. Her faith and her church family sustained her in the storms of her life. Her intention was to always show kindness and compassion.

Even as her Alzheimer’s progressed, Barbara showed love the best she knew how, with a touch on the arm, or held their hand. At the Sugar Land memory care where she stayed, she often gathered leaves outside. One afternoon, a caregiver went into a room to check on one of the residents in her bed. There she found extra blankets tucked around her body. A bit puzzled at first, the caregiver saw some magnolia leaves tucked in the blankets and knew Barbara had given her “friend” some extra tender care.

She leaves behind cherished memories to her survivors: four children: Lynn (Norm), Lori (Todd), Mitchell, Michael (Allison); nine grandchildren that adore her – Blake, Brittany, Beau, Jonathan, Jess, Ryan, Connor, Levi and Cooper; six great-grandchildren: Reese, Greer and Sydney; Lucy and Noah; and Arrow. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters, Melva McIntosh, Betty Stephens and Debi Derr; and brother, Merle Tally; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service via Zoom Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. CDST (zoom ID 812 7744 3688. Please call Lori at 573-229-0784 for password to join us).

Gifts in memory of Barbara can be made to St. Francis House in Columbia or The Alzheimer’s Association. A graveside service will be held at Burr Oak cemetery in Skidmore when travel restrictions are lifted.