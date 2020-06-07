James “Jim” Charlton, 76, of Auxvasse, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1943 in Maysville to the late Albert Charlton and Irene (Chase) Charlton.

Jim was united in marriage on May 12, 1989 to Carolyn Sue (Cunningham) Charlton. She survives his passing.

Jim retired from AP Green Refractories in Mexico, Missouri after 35 years. After retirement, he worked at Callaway Bank and retired for a second time after 15 years of service. Jim was a member of the Fulton Breakfast Optimist Club for five years. He and Carol were faithful members of St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia and served as Eucharistic Ministers, Greeters and joyful Ambassadors of the Newman Center.

His hobbies included auctioneering with Raymond Smith, square dancing and gardening. His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed tending to his beautiful flower beds, taking pictures, and attending his grandchildren’s school functions and sporting events.

In addition to his wife Carolyn, those remaining to mourn his passing include his children: Ferrie Craighead (Tom) of Fulton, Sherri Charlton Richardson (Keith) of Strafford, Pam Smith (Cory) of Tebbetts, Stephanie Charlton Davis (Norm) of Buffalo, Cathie Wood (Jarin) of Ashland, and James Michael Charlton of Strafford; grandchildren: Courtney Harrison (Robbie) of Fulton, Jesse Rice of Lawrence, Kansas, Dustin Smith (Jen) of Kansas City, Missouri, Ashley Mancil (Robert) of Longview, Texas, Ryan Smith (Megan) of Tebbetts, Sam, Sadie and Chloe Giles of Ashland, Athena Pierce of Indianola, Iowa, Shelby Richardson (Megan) of Springfield, Caitlyn Davis Arnold (Jesse) of Buffalo, and Colton Davis of Buffalo; great-grandchildren: Peyton and Chase Harrison of Fulton, Gabriella, Alana and Westin Smith of Tebbetts, Abriella and Ava Brown and Olivia Mancil of Longview, Brooklyn Beougher, Rileigh Pierce, Hayden Charlton of Indianola, Harper and Leina Richardson of Springfield; siblings: Hilda Campbell, Delbert Charlton (Connie), Ray Charlton (Debbie), Joann Jeffries (Don), Ardith Smith and Carla Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Cunningham; and his younger sister, Betty Charlton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia with Father Rich Litzau officiating. Friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to SERVE, Inc. or Hospice Compassus c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.