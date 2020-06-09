James Cheng, 98, of Columbia, entered the Lord’s presence on June 5, 2020 with family by his side. James fought a good fight, ran the race, finished the course and kept the faith.

We celebrate his reunion in heaven with wife Lily (passed away June 8, 2015) of 65 years. James was born near Shanghai, China on May 20, 1922. As the second oldest of seven, he was a role model for all his siblings.

James was an accomplished chemical engineer; he received his BS from National Chekiang University in 1947. After working for Taiwan Fertilizer Company for years, he was chosen to be “Engineer of the Year” and sent by the government to attend American University in Washington, D.C. for further study with Auspices International. Such experience broadened his knowledge and leadership in setting up plants for industrialization in Singapore and Taiwan from 1960-1972. James immigrated to the States in 1972 and established Harvest International, contributing technology transfer services in the field of chemical engineering through Southeast Asia until he retired in 2004.

Beyond their devotions to their family and careers, James and Lily involved themselves with Christian ministries across the country from church planting and home bible study groups in Princeton, New Jersey, Pasadena, California and Columbia. “Well done, good and faithful servant!”

A talented, sweet and loving man with noble character and incredible optimism, James is survived by his brother, Kuo-Hua; sister, Yu-Sha; his two children: Helen (Don) Liu and Jimmy; four beloved grandchildren: David (Alice), Grace (Dan), Glory and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren: David, Dante and Joshua. James’ life shall be celebrated at several private gatherings across the country.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.