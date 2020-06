Danny Lee Jones, 67, of Centralia, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at the Centralia First Christian Church in Centralia. A remembrance gathering will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jones Shop, 813 S. Allen St., Centralia, MO 65240.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.