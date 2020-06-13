The family of Cristina Lynn Nelson would like to announce her passing on April 9, 2020.

She was born on April 6, 1978 in Boonville to Cynthia Jane Roewe (nee French) and Steven Mark Nelson.

She is preceded in death by her father, Steven Mark Nelson; and her step-father, LeRoy Edwin Roewe.

She is survived by her mother, Cynthia Jane Roewe (nee French); her children: Ravyn Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Onyx Smith, Orlando Smith, Isaak Smith and Rosealynn Smith; three grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters. Cristina was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

A memorial Service is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Bunceton Baptist Church on 105 W.College Street in Bunceton, MO. 65237.

Memorials may be made to the family of Cristina Lynn Nelson to help cover the cost of final arrangements.