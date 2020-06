Bruce Dent, 70, of Moberly, died June 16, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1949 in Moberly, the son of the late Donald and Pearilee (McNutt) Dent.

Services honoring Bruce's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Committal prayer and entombment will follow in the Oakland Columnbria.

Online condolences may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com/.