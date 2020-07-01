Colin Bret Wright passed away on June 26, 2020 in Waipahu, Hawaii. He was born on Feb. 19, 1960 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Colin, known affectionately as Moe, was raised in rural Boone County and attended Columbia Public Schools. He graduated from Hickman High in 1978. He joined the Navy in 1980 and was a graduate of the Navy’s Nuclear Power School and Prototype Training Unit.

He was stationed onboard the USS Sargo submarine in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He participated in numerous deployments of vital national security interests during the Cold War. He served with distinction and obtained the rank of Machinist Mate First Class (Submarines). He was honorably discharged in 1987 and transitioned to civilian employment at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard as a Safety Management Specialist. He advanced to Branch Head in the Radiological Controls Department and retired in 2016 after over 30 years of combined federal service. He passed away at his home surrounded by family.

Mo is survived by his wife, Krisanna; his sisters: Mariam Decker (David), Marla Sue Thelen (Jeff); his brother, Wes Wright (Shana); beloved nieces and nephews, friends and shipmates.

He is predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his parents, Harley and Clara Wright.

Mo was an avid golfer and loved to visit Las Vegas. He will be deeply missed and remembered always as a loving and kind brother and friend. Rest your oar sailor, we have the watch.