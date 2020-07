Jeffrey R. Wheeland, 69, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be private. Those wishing to join are asked to go to the Parker-Millard Funeral Service Facebook page where a live stream will start at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Interment will be held at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery-Jacksonville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.