Randall L. Koontz, 76, was called home to his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020.

A man of many mechanical skills, this Army veteran spent many years as a long truck hauler, a custodian for 12 years at the Army National Guard Armory, a caretaker at Hayden House Restaurant, and then 11 years doing custodial work for Columbia Public Schools. Most importantly, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was also, to those who knew him, a respected friend.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella; four sons; one daughter; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother living in Craig and another in Columbus, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by a brother and sister; and the mother of those four children.

The love of his family and respect of his friends is more important now than ever. It is these things that will ease, just a little, the grief we feel at his passing.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 9 at Memorial Funeral Home, with military honors at 11 a.m.

Randall is to be cremated by Memorial Funeral Home and interred at Bethany Cemetery in Bethany.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.