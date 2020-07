Jack Montoya of Ashland passed away at his home on July 12, 2020. He was 57-years-old.

Jack was born March 7, 1963 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the son of Joseph and Sandra Bryan, Montoya. He married Teresa Nichols. Jack worked in Construction.

No services at this time.

Survivors include his wife; his children: Jessica Montoya, Jacob Montoya and Jeffery Clayton; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.