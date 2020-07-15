Robert Richard Morrow, 70, of Hallsville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 12, 1950 in St. Louis; the son of Myron and Opal (Ennis) Morrow.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Robert Richard Morrow, 70, of Hallsville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 12, 1950 in St. Louis; the son of Myron and Opal (Ennis) Morrow.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.