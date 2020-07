Precious Jewel Midgyett, 38, of Jefferson City, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Services will be private for the family. Services will be streamed at 2 p.m., Friday, July 17 at the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87681581132.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.