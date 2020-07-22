Wayne Steward Jenne, age 73, formerly of St. Peter, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home in Hartsburg, Missouri.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Peter. Ryan Meyer will be officiating. There will be a one-hour viewing prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may go to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 605 E 3rd St. Saint Peter, Illinois 62880, or the donor’s choice.

Wayne was born on Feb. 4, 1947 in Breese, Illinois, the son of Harold Adolph and Selma Louise (Rothe) Jenne. He grew up in St. Peter, but lived most of his life in Columbia, Missouri. Wayne attended a local senior club near his home in Hartsburg. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, collecting things, and tinkering with electronics.

He is survived by his sons: Brian Jenne of Berlin, Germany and Daniel Jenne (Sunny) of Taichung, Taiwan; daughter, Michele Washington (Stephen) of Manor, Texas; brother, Curtis Jenne (Judy) of St. Peter; sisters: Coleen Blomberg (Don) of Kinmundy, Illinois and Elaine Mushrush (Jim) of Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren: Isaiah, Skyren, and Haidee; friend and caretaker, Kacey Hill and Sara Fox; five nieces; three nephews; nine great-nieces; six great-nephews and one great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Selma Jenne; sister, Jeanette Sasse; brother-in-law, Allen Sasse.